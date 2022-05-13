Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $118.04. 16,309,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,480,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.37 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

