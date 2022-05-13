Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $124.64. 3,339,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,414. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

