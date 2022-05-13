Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,288. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $235.54 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.34 and a 200-day moving average of $313.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.