Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CNFRL opened at $23.95 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $25.32.

