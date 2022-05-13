Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 101,023 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,023 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,447,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

