Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,120 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $40,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 334,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

