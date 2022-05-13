Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 56,894 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,613,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TUP opened at $6.80 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

