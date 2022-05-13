Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Arch Resources worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 395,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

