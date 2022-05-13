Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,491 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.