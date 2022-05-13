Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.29%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

