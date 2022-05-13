Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 700.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $235.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

