Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 693.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.