Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

ZM stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,830 shares of company stock worth $7,010,203. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

