Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.16 Million in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MAG Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 966,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MAG Silver by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.45 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

