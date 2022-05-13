Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 47,805 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

