Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,312 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,676,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

