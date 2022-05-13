CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,662.00 and a beta of 2.03. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.