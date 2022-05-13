Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $82.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. 12,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,362. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 561,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $5,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

