Contrasting QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) & Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

QualTek Services and Preformed Line Products are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QualTek Services and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QualTek Services N/A -1,753.67% -25.94% Preformed Line Products 7.70% 12.27% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QualTek Services and Preformed Line Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

QualTek Services presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Preformed Line Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QualTek Services and Preformed Line Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.18 -$4.06 million N/A N/A Preformed Line Products $517.42 million 0.56 $35.73 million $8.23 7.10

Preformed Line Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QualTek Services.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats QualTek Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It also provides protective closures to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, pedestal markers, and urethane products that are used by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications. The company serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, financial institutions, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

