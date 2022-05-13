Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of CNVY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.88. Convey Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Convey Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.