Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $625,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

