Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLFF. CIBC initiated coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OTC:CPLFF remained flat at $$8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

