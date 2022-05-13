Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE CPLF traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$613.27 million and a PE ratio of -36.46. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$26.10.

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

