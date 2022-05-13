Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

CRBP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $275,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

