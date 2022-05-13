Coreto (COR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,264.00

Coreto (COR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $1.08 million and $25,264.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,417.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

