Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum Buys 80,000 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 828,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.