Cosmos Hits One Day Volume of $831.96 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $831.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00034746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,943.13 or 0.99933537 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014680 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.