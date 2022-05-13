Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET opened at $14.82 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 408.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.