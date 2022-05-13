Cowen Cuts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $38.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

