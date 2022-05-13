Cowen Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

