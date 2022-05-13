Cowen Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.