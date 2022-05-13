Cowen Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $41.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s current price.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ichor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.