Cowen Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

