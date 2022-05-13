Cqs Us LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Maniyar Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,839,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.94. 82,814,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,181,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.