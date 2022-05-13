Cqs Us LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.06% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 4,705,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,169. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

