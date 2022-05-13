Cqs Us LLC Takes Position in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBLN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

NYSE:BBLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

