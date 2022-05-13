Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $129.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $102.53 and a one year high of $165.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

