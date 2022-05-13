Craig Hallum Lowers XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $75.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.88% from the company’s current price.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

XPEL opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,047,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,000 shares of company stock worth $10,370,030 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

