Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 291301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.47) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

