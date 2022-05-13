Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

CS stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

