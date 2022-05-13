Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

CCAP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

