Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.
CCAP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48.
CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.
In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
