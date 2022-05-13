Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.48.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.82. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.