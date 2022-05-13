CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

