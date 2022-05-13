CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 100,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.