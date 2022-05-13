Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 6.7% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

