Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $708,765.01 and $146,282.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00532121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.99 or 2.03500302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

