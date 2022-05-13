Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,971.29 or 1.00027530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00104577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

