CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,090.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $276,906.64 and $104,090.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,523.22 or 0.99982724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00104846 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 894,340 coins and its circulating supply is 145,282 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

