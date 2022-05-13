Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 319.09%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.