Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

CUTR traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $937.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cutera by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

